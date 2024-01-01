Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Gyoza in
Valencia
/
Valencia
/
Gyoza
Valencia restaurants that serve gyoza
SUSHI
Tokyo Sushi - Valencia
27039 McBean Pkwy, Valencia
Avg 4.4
(510 reviews)
Gyoza: Beef Dumpling, 4pc
$3.95
More about Tokyo Sushi - Valencia
Temakitto
28126 Newhall Ranch Road, Santa Clarita
No reviews yet
Gyoza
$5.95
Pork & Vegetable dumplings
More about Temakitto
Browse other tasty dishes in Valencia
Miso Soup
Seaweed Salad
Salmon Rolls
Shrimp Rolls
Chicken Teriyaki
Pastries
Teriyaki Bowls
Quinoa Salad
More near Valencia to explore
Woodland Hills
Avg 4.3
(39 restaurants)
Northridge
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Van Nuys
Avg 4
(24 restaurants)
Santa Clarita
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Simi Valley
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
Canoga Park
Avg 4
(15 restaurants)
Tarzana
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Newhall
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Chatsworth
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1267 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(101 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Visalia
Avg 4.3
(46 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1909 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(290 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1183 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(186 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(205 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2516 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston