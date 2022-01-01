Go
Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage

A bright modern Tex-Mex spot serving made from scratch recipes, penny mimosas & giant margaritas. Come in and enjoy!

2009 W 34th St A

No reviews yet

Popular Items

TEX-MEX QUESO$9.95
Chile con queso made with fresh vegetables
QUESADILLAS CHICKEN$13.99
Melted cheese with chicken fajita filled housemade flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
ENCHILADAS BEEF$14.95
Two ground beef and cheese filled red corn tortillas topped with chili con carne, melted cheese, onions and Cotija cheese
ENCHILADAS CHEESE$14.95
Two cheese filled red corn tortillas topped with chili con carne, melted cheese, onions and Cotija cheese
FAJITAS BEEF / CHICKEN$24.95
Served with shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh housemade flour or corn tortillas
KIDS QUESADILLAS$5.79
Cheese Quesadilla
(1) XTRA HOUSEMADE GREEN SALSA$1.99
ENCHILADAS CHICKEN$15.95
Two rotisserie chicken and Oaxaca cheese filled red corn tortillas topped with sour cream, your choice of tomato or tomatillo sauce, melted cheese, onions and Cotija cheese
FAJITAS AL CARBON CHICKEN$21.95
Served with shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh housemade flour or corn tortillas
FAJITAS AL CARBON BEEF$24.95
Served with shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh housemade flour or corn tortillas
Location

Sunday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
