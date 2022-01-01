Go
Valente's Cucina

Valente’s Cucina is a boutique restaurant featuring Abruzzese-inspired small plates with a modern twist and wine pairings.

TAPAS

7 Kings Court • $$

Avg 4.9 (219 reviews)

Popular Items

Warm Brussels Salad$15.00
Honey Crisp Apple/Pomegranate/Crispy Pancetta/Maple Dijon Vinaigrette
Prosciutto Wrapped Dates$16.00
Goat Cheese/Bacon/Pistachio & Golden Raisin Salsa/Balsamic Reduction/Basil Olive Oil
Roasted Baby Artichokes$16.00
Yellow Tomato & Mint Vinaigrette/Pesto/Pangrattato/Balsamic Reduction
Duroc Pork Chop$34.00
Beet & Goat Cheese Crostoni$15.00
Whipped Goat Cheese/Marinated Beets/Pistachio/Orange Segment/Pesto/Balsamic Reduction
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

7 Kings Court

Haddonfield NJ

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
