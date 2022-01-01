Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ
We are only accepting online orders at this time. All orders will be made in real time. No cash payments. Thank you for understanding & working with us to keep our community & staff safe.
Due to high volume, online ordering may be paused temporarily throughout the day. Please check back shortly.
500 Canyon Wren Drive
Popular Items
Location
500 Canyon Wren Drive
Buda TX
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm