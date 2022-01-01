Go
Valentine Cafe Oak Creek

Valentine Café is a full-service café celebrating three years in Oak Creek offering fresh bakery, and of course the finest locally-roasted coffee.

SANDWICHES

7981 S 6th Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (59 reviews)

Popular Items

Espresso$2.50
Americano$2.50
Cappuccino
A cappuccino is an espresso drink with steamed milk, milk foam and espresso. It’s very similar to a latte (cafe latte), but the proportion of steamed milk is different.
Breakfast Burrito$8.00
Chorizo, egg, cheddar cheese & sweet potato hash, in a flour tortilla served with salsa verde.
London Fog
A cozy cup of Earl Grey tea spiced with vanilla and honey, and topped with steamed foamy milk.
Chai Latte
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices is combined with steamed milk and topped with foam for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
Bagel and Lox$9.00
Toasted bagel with dill cream cheese, sliced red onion, capers & salmon lox.
Cafe Latte
Caffè latte is a coffee-based drink made primarily from espresso and steamed milk.
Egg Sandwich$4.50
Egg on toasted English muffin with your choice of cheese.
Fresh Brew
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7981 S 6th Street

Oak Creek WI

Sunday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

