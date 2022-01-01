Go
Valentine Coffee Roasters Third Ward

189 N Milwaukee Street

Popular Items

Chai Latte
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices is combined with steamed milk and topped with foam for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
Turkey Cranberry Melt$10.50
Roasted turkey breast, spiced cranberry jam, Gouda cheese, rosemary garlic aioli, herb focaccia.
Breakfast Burrito$8.00
Chorizo, egg, cheddar cheese & sweet potato hash, in a flour tortilla served with salsa verde.
Egg Sandwich$4.50
Egg on toasted English muffin with your choice of cheese.
Turkey Avocado Club$11.50
Roasted turkey breast, avocado spread, bacon, tomato, baby arugula, red onion, toasted wheat.
Iced Cold Brew$4.00
Cold brew coffee is made chilled, never heated, and with a higher coffee to water ratio than regular drip coffee.
Cafe Latte
Caffè latte is a coffee-based drink made primarily from espresso and steamed milk.
London Fog
A cozy cup of Earl Grey tea spiced with vanilla and honey, and topped with steamed foamy milk.
Fresh Brew
Valentine BLT$11.50
Bacon, herbed cheese spread, zesty tomato jam, baby arugula, toasted sourdough.
Location

Milwaukee WI

Sunday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
