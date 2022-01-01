Valentine Coffee Co.
Come in and enjoy!
5918 West Vliet St
Popular Items
Location
5918 West Vliet St
Milwaukee WI
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Egg and Flour NRO
Come in and enjoy!
Doughnuttery of Mayfair
Our mini doughnuts are made with high quality local and exotic ingredients, which allow us to create some traditional (and not-so-traditional) fun and delicious flavor combinations. These unique flavors, coupled with our innovative cooking methods, make for an amazing and entertaining Doughnuttery experience!
Stop by any of our locations for a treat that feeds all your senses! Watch (and smell) them being made, customize your flavors, and enjoy these little nuts, big flavor!
Daddy's 2
Come in and enjoy!
Milwaukee Steakhouse
Come in and enjoy!!