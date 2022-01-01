Go
Valentine Coffee Co.

5918 West Vliet St

Popular Items

Iced Cold Brew$4.00
Cold brew coffee is made chilled, never heated, and with a higher coffee to water ratio than regular drip coffee.
Scone$2.00
Chai Latte
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices is combined with steamed milk and topped with foam for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
Cafe Latte
Caffè latte is a coffee-based drink made primarily from espresso and steamed milk.
Cappuccino
A cappuccino is an espresso drink with steamed milk, milk foam and espresso. It’s very similar to a latte (cafe latte), but the proportion of steamed milk is different.
Fresh Brew
Matcha Latte
A shot of whisked Rishi matcha topped with your choice of steamed milk or on ice.
Americano$2.50
Papua New Guinea
Sourced from smallholder farms, this fully-washed coffee is processed at the Kunjin mill in PNG’s Western Highlands. Flavors of graham cracker and caramel apple follow aromas of cantaloupe and chamomile. A gentle Brandywine acidity balances the syrupy body for an overall smooth mouthfeel.
London Fog
A cozy cup of Earl Grey tea spiced with vanilla and honey, and topped with steamed foamy milk.
Location

5918 West Vliet St

Milwaukee WI

Sunday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
