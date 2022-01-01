Go
Cookie Fix - Catering

Welcome to catering with Cookie Fix! We are excited to make your event sweet!

1941 Hoover

Popular Items

Valentines 6-Pack (homewood)$21.00
❤️ Our signature Valentine's 6-Pack includes ❤️
(Heartbreaker - sprinkles & vanilla glaze | Valentines M&M - m&ms, semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt
| Chocolate Decadence - rich chocolate cookie with semi-sweet chocolate chips, chocolate chunks, topped with chocolate & white chocolate drizzle
| Valentines Half Dipped - salted dark chocolate caramel dipped in chocolate, topped with caramel crisp pearls
| Heart Chocolate Chip - semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt, topped with chocolate heart
| Red Velvet - traditional red velvet with cream cheese glaze) (NO CUSTOMIZATIONS)
Valentines 6-Pack (cahaba heights)$21.00
❤️ Our signature Valentine's 6-Pack includes ❤️
(Heartbreaker - sprinkles & vanilla glaze | Valentines M&M - m&ms, semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt
| Chocolate Decadence - rich chocolate cookie with semi-sweet chocolate chips, chocolate chunks, topped with chocolate & white chocolate drizzle
| Valentines Half Dipped - salted dark chocolate caramel dipped in chocolate, topped with caramel crisp pearls
| Heart Chocolate Chip - semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt, topped with chocolate heart
| Red Velvet - traditional red velvet with cream cheese glaze) (NO CUSTOMIZATIONS)
(Cahaba Heights) Easter 6-pack$22.00
Our Easter 6-pack includes:
| Half Dipped Chocolate Chip with Easter Sprinkles
| Easter M&M Chocolate Chip
| Tea Cake with Lemon Glaze and Strawberry Crisp Pearls
| Chocolate Decadence
| Lemon Blondie | Chocolate Chip with a chunk
(Homewood) Easter 6-pack$22.00
Our Easter 6-pack includes:
| Half Dipped Chocolate Chip with Easter Sprinkles
| Easter M&M Chocolate Chip
| Tea Cake with Lemon Glaze and Strawberry Crisp Pearls
| Chocolate Decadence
| Lemon Blondie | Chocolate Chip with a chunk
Valentines Heart Cookie Cake (homewood)$30.00
❤️ Our classic chocolate chip cookie baked in a heart shaped cake pan & topped with chocolate ganache, white chocolate drizzle, buttercream icing, & valentines sprinkles. ❤️
(NO WRITING OR CUSTOMIZATIONS)
Chocolate Chip$2.40
semi-sweet chocolate chip, sea salt | single or double cookie cello tied with ribbon
Salted Dark Chocolate Caramel$2.40
semi-sweet chocolate chips, dark chocolate chips, caramel bits, sea salt semi-sweet chocolate chip, sea salt | single or double cookie cello tied with ribbon
Healthy Peanut Butter$2.40
NO flour, loaded with Quaker oats, peanut butter, lower in sugar, butter. semi-sweet chocolate chips (peanuts) | single or double cookie cello tied with ribbon
Medium Tin (holds 12 cookies)$24.80
Medium tin of 12 fresh baked cookies. Please select flavor from options below.
Valentines Heart Cookie Cake (cahaba heights)$30.00
❤️ Our classic chocolate chip cookie baked in a heart shaped cake pan & topped with chocolate ganache, white chocolate drizzle, buttercream icing, & valentines sprinkles. ❤️
(NO WRITING OR CUSTOMIZATIONS)
Location

1941 Hoover

Ct AL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
