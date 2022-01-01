Cookie Fix - Catering

❤️ Our signature Valentine's 6-Pack includes ❤️

(Heartbreaker - sprinkles & vanilla glaze | Valentines M&M - m&ms, semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt

| Chocolate Decadence - rich chocolate cookie with semi-sweet chocolate chips, chocolate chunks, topped with chocolate & white chocolate drizzle

| Valentines Half Dipped - salted dark chocolate caramel dipped in chocolate, topped with caramel crisp pearls

| Heart Chocolate Chip - semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt, topped with chocolate heart

| Red Velvet - traditional red velvet with cream cheese glaze) (NO CUSTOMIZATIONS)

