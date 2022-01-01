Go
Valentino’s Cafe

Avg 4.8 (194 reviews)

Meatsauce & Meatball
Spaghetti with our homemade meatsauce and meatball
Garlic Bread$2.50
Toasted with our homemade garlic butter
2 Meatballs Plate$5.50
2 meatballs in our homemade meatsauce with bread
Mushroom Provolone Chicken$8.75
Tenderloin Tips Sandwich$13.50
Tenderloin tips cooked in our garlic butter and spices on a long roll
Meatsauce only
Spaghetti with our homemade meatsauce
Cheeseburger Boat$8.50
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, salt & oregano
Add Meatball$1.50
Chicken Parmesan$12.75
Chicken Parmesan (breaded or grilled) with spaghetti topped with our homemade meatsauce
Antipasto Salad
Lettuce, onion, celery, tomato, green olives, ham, cheese, pepperoni & anchovies
Casual
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

132 Rider Ave

Lancaster PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
