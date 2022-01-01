Valentino’s Cafe
"Where Good Friends Meet"
132 Rider Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
132 Rider Ave
Lancaster PA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Brendee's Irish Pub
Come in and enjoy!
Antonio's Pizza House
Come in and enjoy!
Pepper Theo Cafe and Events
Come in and enjoy!
Rosa Rosa Pizzeria
Delicious food in a friendly family owned atmosphere! Home of the Spaghetti Pizza!