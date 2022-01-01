Go
Valenti's Ristorante

We serve rustic Italian cuisine inspired by traditional family recipes. Join us for an authentic dining experience, a thoughtfully curated wine list, and classic cocktails.

203 E Royalton Rd • $$$

Avg 4.5 (481 reviews)

Popular Items

Valenti's Meatballs$11.00
Hand made authentic Italian meatballs finished with pomodoro sauce, Parmesan cheese and herbs
Cheese Pizza$13.00
Traditional cheese pizza with house marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and one topping of your choice
Chicken Parmesan$22.00
Pan fried breaded chicken breast smothered in pomodoro sauce and mozzarella cheese served with spaghetti pasta
Calamari Fritti$15.00
Northern calamari lightly fried tossed with Kalamata olives, and banana peppers served with house made Pomodoro sauce
Caesar Salad$9.00
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with house made croutons, Parmesan cheese, in creamy caesar dressing
Wedge Salad$11.00
A garden fresh wedge of iceberg lettuce topped crispy bacon, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onion, hard boiled egg, house made croutons and crumbled blue cheese topped with the chef's own white French dressing
Fettuccine Al Burro$19.00
Fettuccine pasta tossed in a garlic & Parmesan cream sauce finished with cracked black pepper and fresh herbs
Baked Eggplant$19.00
Breaded eggplant made with pomodoro sauce, American, provolone, ricotta & mozzarella served with spaghetti pasta
Beet Salad$11.00
Mixed greens topped with beets, shaved red onions, goat cheese and pistachio nuts finished with our honey balsamic dressing
Veal Parmesan$27.00
Pan fried breaded veal cutlet covered in pomodoro sauce and mozzarella cheese with spaghetti pasta
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Takeout

Location

203 E Royalton Rd

Broadview Height OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
