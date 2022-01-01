Go
ValerEats

We are a Richmond based food trailer serving breakfast treats in the streets! We are the only spot in RVA where you can find poffertjes aka mini pancakes. We also serve delicious breakfast burritos and sandwiches.

133 East Belt Boulevard

Popular Items

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Burrito$8.00
Sausage, Egg and American cheese on flour tortilla. Wrapped in a 10in flour tortilla. Served with side of tots.
Chloe's Brekky Sandwich w/Bacon$8.50
Bacon, Egg and American cheese sandwich, with Val's sauce on a brioche bun. Served with side of tots.
Papi's Pita$9.50
Steak or chicken Philly, peppers & onions, provolone or American cheese, scrambled egg, served on a pita. Served with side of tots. (eggs are optional, let us know if want without egg)
Claire's Texas Burrito$11.00
Scrambled eggs, American cheese, homemade beans, chorizo, salsa verde, wrapped in a 12in. flour tortilla. Served with side of tots.
Bubby's B.E.C. Melt$10.00
Scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, American and provolone cheese, Val’s sauce, on white bread. Served with side of tots.
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Burrito$8.00
Bacon, Egg and American cheese on flour tortilla. Wrapped in a 10in flour tortilla. Served with side of tots.
Philly Sandwich$9.00
Philly chicken or steak, peppers and onions, Provolone cheese, Val's Sauce. Served on your choice of brioche bun or sunbeam white bread.
B-Fast Plate$6.75
2 eggs (scrambled or over easy), bacon (2 slices) or sausage, slice of toast, side of tots.
Kai's Philly Burrito - Steak$10.00
Scrambled eggs, provolone cheese, Philly style steak, peppers and onions. Wrapped in a 12in flour tortilla. Served with side of tots.
15 count - mini pancakes$6.50
15 count mini pancakes, with 2 free toppings (excluding fruit). Please select 1 or 2 free toppings.

Location

133 East Belt Boulevard

Richmond VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
