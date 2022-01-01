Phoenix1
Authentic Mexican Food
9706 N 7th St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
9706 N 7th St
Phoenix AZ
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Salvadoreño Restaurant #3
Come in and enjoy!
Little Miss BBQ
All meat by weight will be packaged together unless otherwise specified. This will keep the quality of the meat and reduce packaging waste.
Scramble - 7th St.
IT JUST TASTES BETTER
Scramble is a fresh look at breakfast and it all begins with using the freshest ingredients around. How we do it is no secret, we pride ourselves on using local farmers and vendors whenever possible. So instead of your eggs being delivered across the country in a truck, they are literally coming from across town. From your first bite to your last, you will taste the difference farm fresh makes.
Perfetto de Cafe
DELIGHTFUL Coffees, Teas, Lattes, and Pastries
DELECTABLE Paninis, Sandwiches, Salads and Snacks.