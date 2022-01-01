Valerio's Italian Restaurant
Neighborhood Italian
120 E Front St • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
120 E Front St
Burlington NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Burlington Beer Works
NC's 1st Co-Op Brewery and Restaurant - Our restaurant focuses on fresh, locally grown, high-quality ingredients and revolving menu items in a casual, yet refined atmosphere. Our Brewer crafts a wide-variety of ales and our guest taps round out our selection with 12 - 16 beers on tap every day.
Harrison's
Come in and enjoy!
Magerks Elon
Come in and enjoy the BEST Cheese Steaks South of Philly, as well as, our Signature Cheese Steak Egg Rolls, Amazing Nachos, an awesome craft beer list (with a focus on our amazing NC breweries), and Fresh Crafted Crush Cocktails!
Salvation Coffee Company
We are delighted to serve you.
We appreciate your business.