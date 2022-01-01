Go
Consumer pic

Valiant the Sandwich

Open today 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

315 HIGH ST SE

Salem, OR 97301

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm

Location

315 HIGH ST SE, Salem OR 97301

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Venti's Cafe + Basement Bar

No reviews yet

Good Clean Food, Great Craft Beer

Basil & Board

No reviews yet

Basil & Board is an Italian pizzeria and wine cafe that's crafted for community.

Masonry Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gamberetti's Italian Restaurant

No reviews yet

Elevated Italian food for the whole family!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Valiant the Sandwich

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston