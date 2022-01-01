Valiant the Sandwich
Open today 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM
No reviews yet
315 HIGH ST SE
Salem, OR 97301
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Location
315 HIGH ST SE, Salem OR 97301
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Venti's Cafe + Basement Bar
Good Clean Food, Great Craft Beer
Basil & Board
Basil & Board is an Italian pizzeria and wine cafe that's crafted for community.
Masonry Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Gamberetti's Italian Restaurant
Elevated Italian food for the whole family!