Vallejo restaurants you'll love

Sushi Obsession
5184 Sonoma Blvd #340, Vallejo
|Popular items
|California Roll (8 pcs)
|$7.49
Imitation crab and avocado. Garnished with sesame seed on the outside
|Shrimp Crunch (8 pcs)
|$14.49
Deep-fried roll. Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, and avocado topped with tempura crumbs, spicy mayo, & housemade teriyaki sauce
|Lion King (8 pcs)
|$12.99
California roll topped with salmon then torched with housemade teriyaki sauce, mayo, housemade spicy mayo & topped with tobiko and green onions
Bambino's Restaurant
301 GEORGIA ST STE 122, Vallejo
|Popular items
|Chicken Marsala
|$16.95
|Garlic Bread
|$5.95
|F. Hawaiian Special - Small (cheese, pineapple, ham)
|$16.95
FRENCH FRIES
Good Day Cafe
314 Georgia St, Vallejo
|Popular items
|Cristina's Country Skillet
|$16.49
Piled high country potatoes, eggs cooked any style, country fried steak pieces, country gravy & topped with melted cheese
|Country Fried Steak & Eggs
|$16.29
Topped with our sausage country gravy
|Hearty Country (Biscuits & Gravy Combo)
|$15.79
2 biscuits topped with gravy & 2 strips of bacon or sausage (2 links or 1 patty) & 2 eggs
Napoli Pizzeria & Italian Food
124 Tennessee St, Vallejo
|Popular items
|Pepperoni
|$13.25
Simply the most popular! Our pizza sauce and fresh grated mozzarella and lots of pepperoni.
|Super
Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives, sausage, onions and bell peppers.
|Original
|$17.25
Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives, and sausages.
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Wings Vallejo
137 Plaza Drive, Vallejo
|Popular items
|40 PIECES
|$36.29
Choice of 4 Flavors
|20 PIECES
|$18.49
Choice of 3 Flavors
|20 PACK
|$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips