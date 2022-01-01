Vallejo restaurants you'll love

Go
Vallejo restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Vallejo

Vallejo's top cuisines

Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Chicken
Chicken
Southern
Soul Food
Scroll right

Must-try Vallejo restaurants

Sushi Obsession image

 

Sushi Obsession

5184 Sonoma Blvd #340, Vallejo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
California Roll (8 pcs)$7.49
Imitation crab and avocado. Garnished with sesame seed on the outside
Shrimp Crunch (8 pcs)$14.49
Deep-fried roll. Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, and avocado topped with tempura crumbs, spicy mayo, & housemade teriyaki sauce
Lion King (8 pcs)$12.99
California roll topped with salmon then torched with housemade teriyaki sauce, mayo, housemade spicy mayo & topped with tobiko and green onions
More about Sushi Obsession
Bambino's Restaurant image

 

Bambino's Restaurant

301 GEORGIA ST STE 122, Vallejo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Marsala$16.95
Garlic Bread$5.95
F. Hawaiian Special - Small (cheese, pineapple, ham)$16.95
More about Bambino's Restaurant
Good Day Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Good Day Cafe

314 Georgia St, Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (4683 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cristina's Country Skillet$16.49
Piled high country potatoes, eggs cooked any style, country fried steak pieces, country gravy & topped with melted cheese
Country Fried Steak & Eggs$16.29
Topped with our sausage country gravy
Hearty Country (Biscuits & Gravy Combo)$15.79
2 biscuits topped with gravy & 2 strips of bacon or sausage (2 links or 1 patty) & 2 eggs
More about Good Day Cafe
Napoli Pizzeria & Italian Food image

 

Napoli Pizzeria & Italian Food

124 Tennessee St, Vallejo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pepperoni$13.25
Simply the most popular! Our pizza sauce and fresh grated mozzarella and lots of pepperoni.
Super
Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives, sausage, onions and bell peppers.
Original$17.25
Our pizza sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, olives, and sausages.
More about Napoli Pizzeria & Italian Food
Fire Wings Vallejo image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Vallejo

137 Plaza Drive, Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (7718 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
40 PIECES$36.29
Choice of 4 Flavors
20 PIECES$18.49
Choice of 3 Flavors
20 PACK$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
More about Fire Wings Vallejo
Restaurant banner

HAMBURGERS

House of Soul, Vallejo

1526 SOLANO AVE, VALLEJO

Avg 4.2 (1615 reviews)
Takeout
More about House of Soul, Vallejo

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Vallejo

Garlic Bread

Map

More near Vallejo to explore

Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Martinez

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pleasant Hill

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

Benicia

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

El Cerrito

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston