Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Vallejo

Go
Vallejo restaurants
Toast

Vallejo restaurants that serve cheesecake

Item pic

 

Sushi Obsession - 5184 Sonoma Blvd #340

5184 Sonoma Blvd #340, Vallejo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheesecake, Mango (1 slice)$2.29
Your choice of cheesecake flavor and topped with powdered sugar
Need utensils? Make sure to add on utensils during checkout! In an effort to go green, Utensils are upon request only.
Cheesecake, Green Tea (1 slice)$2.29
Topped with powdered sugar
Need utensils? Make sure to add on utensils during checkout! In an effort to go green, Utensils are upon request only.
More about Sushi Obsession - 5184 Sonoma Blvd #340
Bambino's Restaurant image

 

Bambino's Restaurant - Vallejo

301 GEORGIA ST STE 122, Vallejo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake$5.25
More about Bambino's Restaurant - Vallejo

Browse other tasty dishes in Vallejo

Chicken Salad

Fried Rice

Caesar Salad

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Tenders

Ravioli

Bread Pudding

Tortellini

Map

More near Vallejo to explore

Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Martinez

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Pleasant Hill

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Benicia

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

El Cerrito

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Napa

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (590 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (259 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (186 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1004 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (380 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (315 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (351 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston