Chef salad in
Vallejo
/
Vallejo
/
Chef Salad
Vallejo restaurants that serve chef salad
Bambino's Restaurant
301 GEORGIA ST STE 122, Vallejo
No reviews yet
Chef's Special Salad
$9.95
More about Bambino's Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
Good Day Cafe
314 Georgia St, Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(4683 reviews)
Chef's Salad
$18.49
Ham, turkey, cheese tomato, avocado, egg, cucumber, carrot, red onions
More about Good Day Cafe
