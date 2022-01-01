Garlic bread in
Vallejo
/
Vallejo
/
Garlic Bread
Vallejo restaurants that serve garlic bread
Bambino's Restaurant
301 GEORGIA ST STE 122, Vallejo
No reviews yet
Garlic Bread
$5.95
More about Bambino's Restaurant
Napoli Pizzeria & Italian Food
124 Tennessee St, Vallejo
No reviews yet
Garlic Cheese Bread
$4.50
Fresh out of the oven and baked to perfection.
More about Napoli Pizzeria & Italian Food
More near Vallejo to explore
Lafayette
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Sonoma
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Fairfield
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Martinez
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Pleasant Hill
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Albany
No reviews yet
Benicia
Avg 4.9
(3 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
El Cerrito
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Napa
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.4
(372 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.1
(26 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.4
(160 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(119 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(679 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(269 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(203 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(88 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston