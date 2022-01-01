Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lasagna in
Vallejo
/
Vallejo
/
Lasagna
Vallejo restaurants that serve lasagna
Bambino's Restaurant
301 GEORGIA ST STE 122, Vallejo
No reviews yet
Lasagna Classic
$15.45
More about Bambino's Restaurant
Napoli Pizzeria & Italian Food
124 Tennessee St, Vallejo
No reviews yet
Lasagna
$11.49
Italian style casserole prepared in-house with layers of noodles, beef, egg and three cheeses.
More about Napoli Pizzeria & Italian Food
Browse other tasty dishes in Vallejo
Tortellini
Mozzarella Sticks
Garlic Bread
Spaghetti
Chicken Tenders
Tiramisu
Caesar Salad
Salmon
More near Vallejo to explore
Fairfield
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Lafayette
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Sonoma
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Martinez
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Benicia
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Pleasant Hill
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Albany
No reviews yet
El Cerrito
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Napa
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(494 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(40 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(224 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(156 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(847 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(331 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(265 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(287 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston