Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Vallejo

Go
Vallejo restaurants
Toast

Vallejo restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Fairfield - Fairfield

137 Plaza Drive, Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (7718 reviews)
Takeout
REG - MAC-N-CHEESE$3.99
LRG - MAC-N-CHEESE$4.99
More about Fire Wings Fairfield - Fairfield
Item pic

 

Angry Chickz - Vallejo

972F Admiral Callaghan Lane, Vallejo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$6.00
More about Angry Chickz - Vallejo

Browse other tasty dishes in Vallejo

Lasagna

Tiramisu

Garlic Bread

Mozzarella Sticks

Tortellini

Spaghetti

Ravioli

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Vallejo to explore

Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Pleasant Hill

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Martinez

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

Benicia

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

El Cerrito

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Napa

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (781 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (69 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (322 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (280 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1361 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (394 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (522 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (200 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston