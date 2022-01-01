Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tiramisu in
Vallejo
/
Vallejo
/
Tiramisu
Vallejo restaurants that serve tiramisu
Bambino's Restaurant
301 GEORGIA ST STE 122, Vallejo
No reviews yet
Tiramisu
$4.50
More about Bambino's Restaurant
Napoli Pizzeria & Italian Food
124 Tennessee St, Vallejo
No reviews yet
Tiramisu
Signature Italian coffee-flavored dessert made with lady fingers dipped in coffee, layered with sweet mascarpone and dusted with cocoa.
More about Napoli Pizzeria & Italian Food
