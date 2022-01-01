Go
Valley Cafe

Best known for our made from scratch food, friendly service and a community focused approach to business. Well seasoned, fresh food is here for you breakfast and lunch!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

101 High St • $$

Avg 4.6 (982 reviews)

Popular Items

Build Your Own Omelette$7.79
BLT$8.79
Mo's Chicken Pita$11.59
Grilled chicken breast, spinach, crispy bacon, tomato, and feta topped w/ ranch dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.99
Crispy chicken breast, tomatoes, lettuce, bleu cheese dressing wrapped in flour tortilla. Served w/ chips. Or upgrade to fries, onion rings, sweet potatoes fries or side salad.
Breakfast Bowl$12.59
Mo's Chicken Pita$13.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, feta, tomato, spinach and ranch dressing in a warm pita. Served w/ sidewinder fries.
(#2) Best Seller$8.99
2 eggs, home fries or grits, choice of breakfast meat, and choice of toast.
Chicken Salads$12.59
Note: we are currently out of croutons
Dan's Barnyard$13.99
2 buttermilk biscuits surrounded by our home fries, topped w/ 2 sausage patties, 2 over easy eggs and smothered in our homemade spice sausage gravy.
Breakfast Sandwich$6.99
Scrambled egg, your choice of cheese, choice of breakfast meat, on your choice of bread. (That's a lot of choices!)
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

101 High St

Wadsworth OH

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
