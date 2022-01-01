Go
Toast

Valley Farm Market Spring Valley

Brisket Available all day Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

FRENCH FRIES

9040 CAMPO RD • $$

Avg 4.7 (1266 reviews)

Popular Items

Pretzel Croissant with Gruyere and Bacon$5.00
Fresh Baked Pretzel Croissant stuffed with Gruyere cheese and applewood smoked bacon
Basic B Avocado Toast$7.00
Toasted Multigrain Bread topped with fresh smashed avocado, lemon zest, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt, fresh ground black pepper and micro cilantro
Americano
Traditional Americano
Carrot Ginger Apple Juice$7.00
Cold Pressed Carrot, Apple, Ginger and Lemon
16oz
Churro Latte
Churro Flavored Latte
Dough Ho's Cinnamon Roll$9.00
Berry Acai Bowl$10.00
Acai, Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, topped with gluten free granola and a drizzle of agave
Nitro Cold Brew
Valley Farm Signature Nitro Cold Brew
Drip Coffee
Valley Farm Market Signature Coffee Blend
Plain Bagel Toasted with Butter$4.00
Fresh Baked Plain Bagel Toasted served with Butter on the side
+$1 for Cream Cheese
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Catering
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery

Location

9040 CAMPO RD

SPRING VALLEY CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gladly Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cali Comfort BBQ - Spring Valley

No reviews yet

Questions? Text us at (877) 294-0053

Zest Wine Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Inpasta & Pizza - Lemon Grove

No reviews yet

What makes Italian food so special isn’t the fancy ingredients or over-the-top cooking techniques, but rather, an appreciation of simplicity and the balance of delicate flavors that create a culinary bouquet that brings comfort and makes you feel warm inside.
That is our mission, to bring San Diego a home away from home, where they can stop by, enjoy delicious and affordable Italian food, or simply take the ingredients home and prepare them yourself, quickly.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston