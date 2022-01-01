Valley Farm Market Spring Valley
Brisket Available all day Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
FRENCH FRIES
9040 CAMPO RD • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
9040 CAMPO RD
SPRING VALLEY CA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Gladly Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
Cali Comfort BBQ - Spring Valley
Questions? Text us at (877) 294-0053
Zest Wine Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Inpasta & Pizza - Lemon Grove
What makes Italian food so special isn’t the fancy ingredients or over-the-top cooking techniques, but rather, an appreciation of simplicity and the balance of delicate flavors that create a culinary bouquet that brings comfort and makes you feel warm inside.
That is our mission, to bring San Diego a home away from home, where they can stop by, enjoy delicious and affordable Italian food, or simply take the ingredients home and prepare them yourself, quickly.