Valley Hills Deli

A California roadside destination with coffee, delicious grab-n-go, quick service hot items to dining on our patio with your favorite beer or our curated wine selection, all in our country setting.

7152 Carmel Valley Road

Popular Items

OAK SMOKED TRI TIP$16.00
Smoked Red Onions, Roadside BBQ + Garlic Steak Roll
Carmel Valley's Best!!
CV CHICKEN SALAD$13.00
Hand Picked Smoked Chicken, Celery, Red Onion, Shaved Brussels Sprouts, Cranberries + Almonds
PAISANO$16.00
Sliced Coppa, Calabresi Salami, Pistachio Mortadella, Proscuitto + Smoked Provolone with Shredduce + Sweet Peppers
Dirty Chip Salt & Vinegar 2oz$1.69
BREAKFAST BURRITO$8.00
Eggs, Potato, Peppers + Onions with Sharp Cheddar
HERB ROASTED TURKEY BREAST$14.00
Shredduce, Tomato, Onion + Avocado with B+F Mayo
18 HOUR SMOKED BRISKET$15.00
CHICKEN COBB$16.00
Gem Lettuce, Cucumber, Bleu Cheese, Tomato, Egg, Bacon, Red Onion + Radishes
Pale Ale Bleu Cheese Dressing OR Roadside Buttermilk Herb Dressing
TRI-TIP SALAD$16.00
Chef Todd's Oak Smoked Tri-Tip, Gem Lettuce, Roasted Shallot Vinaigrette, Red Onions, Sweet Peppers, Grape Tomatoes, Pine Nuts + Cotija Cheese
ROADSIDE FRIES$5.00
Bear + Flag Awesome Sauce
Location

7152 Carmel Valley Road

Carmel CA

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Folktale - Events Location

Wine Club / E Commerce

Folktale Winery & Vineyards

On behalf of our staff and community, we appreciate your ongoing support and continued patronage. With the safety of our employees and guests at the forefront, we kindly ask that if you are feeling ill you consider alternatives. We are offering new “curbside” pickup options for take-out orders for food and wine, which you can order online or by calling the Winery at (831)-293-7502.

The Crossroads BBQ

AWARD WINNING🏆REAL SMOKED BBQ • CA CRAFT BEER • LIVE BLUES • CATERING • OPEN EVERYDAY 7am-9pm or til SOLD OUT

