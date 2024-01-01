Go
A map showing the location of Valley kitchen - 3640 East State StreetView gallery

Valley kitchen - 3640 East State Street

Open today 7:00 AM - 3:30 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3640 East State Street

Hermitage, PA 16148

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:30 pm

Location

3640 East State Street, Hermitage PA 16148

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

JAI ALAI
orange star4.5 • 2,292
1109 Mercer Ave Hermitage, PA 16148
View restaurantnext
Combine Brothers Bar & Grille | Hermitage, PA
orange starNo Reviews
2376 S Hermitage Rd Hermitage, PA 16148
View restaurantnext
High Street Pub and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
103 E High St Exd Sharpsville, PA 16150
View restaurantnext
Rick`s Road House
orange starNo Reviews
665 Thornton Avenue Sharon, PA 16146
View restaurantnext
Donna's Diner - Sharon, PA
orange starNo Reviews
10 W State St Sharon, PA 16146
View restaurantnext
Gigi's Table
orange starNo Reviews
200 Sterling Ave Sharon, PA 16146
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hermitage

JAI ALAI
orange star4.5 • 2,292
1109 Mercer Ave Hermitage, PA 16148
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Hermitage

Mercer

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Girard

No reviews yet

Niles

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.8 (30 restaurants)

Slippery Rock

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ellwood City

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Beaver Falls

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Valley kitchen - 3640 East State Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston