Go
Toast

Valley Peetza

Pizza for pickup or delivery

11329 Circle Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mozzarella Sticks$5.10
6 Battered Mozzeralla Cheese sticks
Large Classic Pepperoni$14.65
A freshly made 14" dough covered with sauce. Topped with quality Pepperoni and shredded Mozzarella Cheese
Buffalo Wings Oven$13.25
Large Build Your Own$13.10
A freshly made 14" dough covered with sauce and daily shredded quality Mozzarella Cheese
Max Build Your Own$14.35
A freshly made 16" dough covered with sauce and daily shredded quality Mozzarella Cheese
Mug Rootbeer 2 Liter$2.80
Cinnamon Sticks$6.99
A good portion of our dough made with some gooey good stuff topped with cinnamon and sugar.
Small Build Your Own$9.75
A freshly made 10" dough covered with sauce and daily shredded quality Mozzarella Cheese
Max Classic Pepperoni$16.65
A freshly made 16" dough covered with sauce. Topped with quality Pepperoni and shredded Mozzarella Cheese
Medium Build Your Own$11.00
A freshly made 12" dough covered with sauce and daily shredded quality Mozzarella Cheese
See full menu

Location

11329 Circle Drive

Chaumont NY

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Sandwich Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Battlefield Eatery

No reviews yet

Breakfast, lunch, grab and go options, pizza and a full coffee bar

DiPrinzios kitchen

No reviews yet

We are a waterfront full service reservation based restaurant. We work very hard to keep all of our patrons safe and follow all NYS safety protocol. We specialize in home made Pasta and Wood Fired Pizza.

Rooted Juice Bar

No reviews yet

Rooted is a west coast inspired café.
Serving specialty coffee, cold pressed juice, pizza, wings , beer & wine and so much more!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston