Valley Stream restaurants you'll love

Valley Stream restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Valley Stream

Valley Stream's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Italian
Must-try Valley Stream restaurants

Main pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

John Anthony Pizzeria

1056 Franklin ave, Valley stream

Avg 4 (149 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Specialty Slice$4.35
Slice$2.50
Chicken Sorrentino$18.95
More about John Anthony Pizzeria
Jojos Juice Bar image

 

Jojos Juice Bar

124 Brooklyn Avenue, Valley Stream

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
JERK CHICKEN WRAP$8.50
Chopped jerk chicken breast, cucumbers, mango, and romaine wrapped a in whole-wheat tortilla.
SMALL SOUP$4.50
Always 💯 vegan Mon-Fri.
Monday’s— Red Beans
Tuesday and Friday—-Corn
Wednesday—Lentils
Thursday—Pumpkin
Saturday—Red snapper fish
Green Monster$4.99
Kale, spinach, cucumbers, Granny Smith apple, and Lemon.
More about Jojos Juice Bar
Main pic

 

Wings Over

52 Sunrise Highway, Valley Stream

No reviews yet
More about Wings Over
