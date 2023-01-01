Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Valley Stream

Valley Stream restaurants
Valley Stream restaurants that serve cake

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

John Anthony Pizzeria

1056 Franklin ave, Valley stream

Avg 4 (149 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$4.50
More about John Anthony Pizzeria
Jojos Juice Bar and Grill

124 Brooklyn Avenue, Valley Stream

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
VEGAN CARTOT CAKE$4.50
More about Jojos Juice Bar and Grill
