Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Valley Village restaurants you'll love

Go
Valley Village restaurants
Toast

Valley Village's top cuisines

American
American
Breakfast & brunch
Breakfast & Brunch
Scroll right

Must-try Valley Village restaurants

Hugo's image

 

Hugo's

12851 Riverside Dr, Studio City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Very Green Casserole$19.75
Broccolini, spinach, asparagus, zucchini, garlic, and fresh herbs in a tomato-basil pesto sauce. Topped with a veggie patty and melted goat and mozzarella cheeses. Served with a choice of side. Vegetarian, gluten free, contains nuts, can be vegan.
Asian Stir Fry$20.00
Choice of all natural chicken breast or grilled organic tofu, snow peas, tomatoes, broccolini, mushrooms, jicama, scallions, garlic, ginger, cilantro and a sesame-chili sauce. Served over organic brown rice. Gluten free. Can be vegan or vegetarian.
Chicken Carciofi$20.75
All-natural chicken breast sautéed in olive oil with artichoke hearts, spinach, grape tomatoes, garlic, Kalamata olives, chili flakes, lemon juice, white wine and butter. Served with choice of side. Gluten Free. Can be vegetarian.
More about Hugo's
The Rustic Spoon image

 

The Rustic Spoon

12500 magnolia blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
More about The Rustic Spoon
The Fifth image

 

The Fifth

4821 Whitsett AveValley Village, Valley Village

Avg 4.4 (103 reviews)
More about The Fifth
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston