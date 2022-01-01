Valley Village restaurants you'll love
Hugo's
12851 Riverside Dr, Studio City
|Popular items
|Very Green Casserole
|$19.75
Broccolini, spinach, asparagus, zucchini, garlic, and fresh herbs in a tomato-basil pesto sauce. Topped with a veggie patty and melted goat and mozzarella cheeses. Served with a choice of side. Vegetarian, gluten free, contains nuts, can be vegan.
|Asian Stir Fry
|$20.00
Choice of all natural chicken breast or grilled organic tofu, snow peas, tomatoes, broccolini, mushrooms, jicama, scallions, garlic, ginger, cilantro and a sesame-chili sauce. Served over organic brown rice. Gluten free. Can be vegan or vegetarian.
|Chicken Carciofi
|$20.75
All-natural chicken breast sautéed in olive oil with artichoke hearts, spinach, grape tomatoes, garlic, Kalamata olives, chili flakes, lemon juice, white wine and butter. Served with choice of side. Gluten Free. Can be vegetarian.
The Fifth
4821 Whitsett AveValley Village, Valley Village