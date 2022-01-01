Go
Toast

Valley Vineyards

Welcome to Valley Vineyards. We invite to share our passion for wine and to discover the joy of good wine and food shared with friends.

2276 US-22 • $$

Avg 4.3 (455 reviews)

Popular Items

Riesling$14.00
Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle$35.00
Merlot Bottle$30.00
Chocolate Amour$16.00
Oaked Chardonnay Bottle$20.00
Cabernet Franc Bottle$30.00
CLICK HERE for Shipping (3-7 Business Days)
This item must be added to cart for order to be shipped. If you are ordering more than 12 bottles please add multiple shipping items to equal the total number of bottles.
Pink Catawba Bottle$12.00
Champagne Bottle$16.00
Sangria Bottle$14.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2276 US-22

Morrow OH

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Scoopz

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Burgitto Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Villagio's Italian Eatery

No reviews yet

Full service Italian Restaurant, Wine & Bar

Mae Ploy's Thai Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy the BEST Thai food in Southwest Ohio! Friendly atmosphere, smiling faces and Great Food!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston