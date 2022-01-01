Go
Toast

Vallozzi's Pittsburgh

Inspired Italian food in downtown Pittsburgh. Dine with us or order online for take-out!

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

220 5th Ave • $$$

Avg 4.3 (392 reviews)

Popular Items

Crab Cakes$48.00
Asparagus, Fennel, Spicy Cauliflower, Lemon-Pepper Aioli
Linguini$28.00
Pappardelle Bolognese$24.00
Slow-roasted pork, beef, and veal
Arancini$14.00
Fried Red Wine Risotto, Mushrooms, Ricotta, Gorgonzola Fondue
Prosciutto Tasting$16.00
Parma, Speck, Cotto, Olives, Giardiniera, House Pickles
Veal Parmesan$36.00
Spaghetti, Red Sauce, Spinach, Stracciatella
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

220 5th Ave

Pittsburgh PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Meat & Potatoes

No reviews yet

The menu at Meat & Potatoes features simple and approachable fare from Chef/Owner Richard DeShantz, emphasizing the traditional-yet-satisfying staples of the American pantry.

SoFresh

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Forbes Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gi-Jin

No reviews yet

HAND ROLL BAR - GIN BAR

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston