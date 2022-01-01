Go
Valor

Valor is an American bistro with a French flare

667 Vernon Ave

Popular Items

Meatballs$19.00
Pork + Beef + Veal, Marinara Sauce, Parmesan, Bread Crumbs, Ricotta Cheese And Ciabatta
Tuna Tartare$23.00
Guacamole, Jalapeno, Crushed Tempura, Sesame Sambal and Wonton Chips
Moules$31.00
Green Curry Mussels, Cocunut milk, Ginger, Chives, Frenso Chilli Peppers, Garlic Toast Points and Frites
Add Meatballs$2.00
Purple Magic$17.00
Sticky Ribs$19.00
Popcorn Cauliflower$18.00
Rice Flour Tempura, Scallions, Pickled Onions, Sesame Seeds and Sriracha Aioli
Chicken Fingers$12.00
Kids Pasta$12.00
Spicy Green Beans$16.00
Roasted Peanuts and Scallions
Location

Glencoe IL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants

Bake Homemade Pizza - Glencoe

Come in and enjoy!

Poppy's Social

At Poppy’s Social we dream big, so we put all your favorites in one place: caramelized crust pizza, craveable snacks to share, a bustling bar scene, and good times on the regular. We also put our money where our values are, sharing opportunities for equity with our employees, paying livable wages, and supporting our community through our “Pink Chair-ities” giving program. So get in here already, bring a date, bring the fam, the party is just starting!

Spirit Elephant

A full service plant based restaurant and bar. Spirit Elephant creates food that is a celebration of the senses. Each delicious bite promotes the health of body, mind and planet. eat plants feel beautiful

Towne & Oak

Warm hospitality in a bright space

