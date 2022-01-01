Valor
Valor is an American bistro with a French flare
667 Vernon Ave
Popular Items
Location
667 Vernon Ave
Glencoe IL
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Bake Homemade Pizza - Glencoe
Come in and enjoy!
Poppy's Social
At Poppy’s Social we dream big, so we put all your favorites in one place: caramelized crust pizza, craveable snacks to share, a bustling bar scene, and good times on the regular. We also put our money where our values are, sharing opportunities for equity with our employees, paying livable wages, and supporting our community through our “Pink Chair-ities” giving program. So get in here already, bring a date, bring the fam, the party is just starting!
Spirit Elephant
A full service plant based restaurant and bar. Spirit Elephant creates food that is a celebration of the senses. Each delicious bite promotes the health of body, mind and planet. eat plants feel beautiful
Towne & Oak
Warm hospitality in a bright space