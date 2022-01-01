Valparaiso American restaurants you'll love
Lincoln Flats
1 Napoleon Street, Valparaiso
|Carbonara ala Stephano
|$17.00
Linguine + Fresh cracked black pepper + Garlic+ Bacon + Italian Sausage + Egg + Pecorino Romano
|Hoke Poke' Bowl
|$17.00
Sashimi Grade Tuna +Soy Ginger Marinade + Sushi Rice + Avocado + Edamame + Thai Slaw + Crispy Wontons+ Boom Sauce + Cucumber
*can be made Gluten Free
|Fish & Chips
|$16.00
Beer Battered Haddock + Potato Dippers + Ketchup + Tartar Sauce (malt vinegar upon request)
Stacks Bar&Grill
175 Lincolnway #C, Valparaiso
|Italian Beef Sandwich
|$10.00
Slow roasted italian beef topped with melted mozzarella cheese on a toasted french roll. Served with a side of au jus and giardiniera.
|Primetime Burger
|$16.00
Primetime Burger. Grilled Prime Beef Patty with BBQ Pulled Pork, Pepper Jack Cheese, Fried Onions, Cheddar Cheese, & Chipotle Aioli On A Pretzel Bun. Served with Choice of Side.
|Stacks Sticks
|$8.00
Warm and soft freshly baked breadsticks tossed in parmesan cheese and served with your choice of alfredo, pizza, or nacho cheese sauce.
Industrial Revolution Eatery & Grille
1084 Linwood Ave, Valparaiso
|Original Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Chicken breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, ranch, BBQ sauce, brioche bun
|Brick Oven Baked Pretzels
|$11.95
5 soft pretzels served with cheese sauce.
|Stuffed Smoked Bacon Burger
|$13.95
Bacon stuffed burger patty, swiss cheese, BBQ sauce, caramelized onions,bacon, chipotle mayo on pretzel bun.
Broaster Chicken
393 W US HIGHWAY 6, VALPARAISO
|Super Feast
|$29.99
19 Pieces Mix Chicken
19 Potato Wedges
1 Large Side Salad
|Mini Feast
|$17.99
10 Pieces Mix Chicken
10 Potato Wedges
1 Large Side Salad
|50 Potato Wedges
|$13.99
Burgerhaus
3304 Calumet Ave, Valparaiso
|Pickle Chips
|$10.00
Hand-battered fried pickles, served with our own zesty ranch.
|The Burger of the Month
|$15.00
February 2022: Our prime beef patty with avocado, lettuce, tomato, fajita peppers, jalapeno sour cream, and muenster cheese, on a pretzel bun. Served with a side of lemon pepper oregano fries.
|The Santiago Burger
|$16.00
Jetset to a sensational mix of chipotle Monterey, avocado, tomato, butter lettuce, chipotle mayo & fried jalapeños on a pretzel bun.