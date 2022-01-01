Valparaiso American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Valparaiso

Lincoln Flats image

FRENCH FRIES

Lincoln Flats

1 Napoleon Street, Valparaiso

Avg 4 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carbonara ala Stephano$17.00
Linguine + Fresh cracked black pepper + Garlic+ Bacon + Italian Sausage + Egg + Pecorino Romano
Hoke Poke' Bowl$17.00
Sashimi Grade Tuna +Soy Ginger Marinade + Sushi Rice + Avocado + Edamame + Thai Slaw + Crispy Wontons+ Boom Sauce + Cucumber
*can be made Gluten Free
Fish & Chips$16.00
Beer Battered Haddock + Potato Dippers + Ketchup + Tartar Sauce (malt vinegar upon request)
More about Lincoln Flats
Stacks Bar&Grill image

 

Stacks Bar&Grill

175 Lincolnway #C, Valparaiso

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Italian Beef Sandwich$10.00
Slow roasted italian beef topped with melted mozzarella cheese on a toasted french roll. Served with a side of au jus and giardiniera.
Primetime Burger$16.00
Primetime Burger. Grilled Prime Beef Patty with BBQ Pulled Pork, Pepper Jack Cheese, Fried Onions, Cheddar Cheese, & Chipotle Aioli On A Pretzel Bun. Served with Choice of Side.
Stacks Sticks$8.00
Warm and soft freshly baked breadsticks tossed in parmesan cheese and served with your choice of alfredo, pizza, or nacho cheese sauce.
More about Stacks Bar&Grill
Industrial Revolution Eatery & Grille image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Industrial Revolution Eatery & Grille

1084 Linwood Ave, Valparaiso

Avg 4.5 (1445 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Original Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Chicken breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, ranch, BBQ sauce, brioche bun
Brick Oven Baked Pretzels$11.95
5 soft pretzels served with cheese sauce.
Stuffed Smoked Bacon Burger$13.95
Bacon stuffed burger patty, swiss cheese, BBQ sauce, caramelized onions,bacon, chipotle mayo on pretzel bun.
More about Industrial Revolution Eatery & Grille
Broaster Chicken image

 

Broaster Chicken

393 W US HIGHWAY 6, VALPARAISO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Super Feast$29.99
19 Pieces Mix Chicken
19 Potato Wedges
1 Large Side Salad
Mini Feast$17.99
10 Pieces Mix Chicken
10 Potato Wedges
1 Large Side Salad
50 Potato Wedges$13.99
More about Broaster Chicken
Burgerhaus image

HAMBURGERS

Burgerhaus

3304 Calumet Ave, Valparaiso

Avg 4.4 (1760 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pickle Chips$10.00
Hand-battered fried pickles, served with our own zesty ranch.
The Burger of the Month$15.00
February 2022: Our prime beef patty with avocado, lettuce, tomato, fajita peppers, jalapeno sour cream, and muenster cheese, on a pretzel bun. Served with a side of lemon pepper oregano fries.
The Santiago Burger$16.00
Jetset to a sensational mix of chipotle Monterey, avocado, tomato, butter lettuce, chipotle mayo & fried jalapeños on a pretzel bun.
More about Burgerhaus
Restaurant banner

GRILL

Northside Tap Room & Grill

712 Calumet Ave, Valparaiso

Avg 3.3 (24 reviews)
Takeout
More about Northside Tap Room & Grill

