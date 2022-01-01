Valparaiso Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Valparaiso
More about Chunky's Tacos
TACOS
Chunky's Tacos
1603 East Lincolnway, Valparaiso
|Popular items
|Three Chicken Taco Meal
|$12.50
Three Chicken Tacos with Rice, Chips, and Choice of Salsa
|Three Steak Taco Meal
|$15.00
Three Steak Tacos with Rice, Chips, and Choice of Salsa
|Chicken Taco
|$3.25
Marinated chicken breast, chopped, & lightly seared. New size and new price!
More about Brick Street Burrito
BURRITOS • FRENCH FRIES
Brick Street Burrito
3 Napoleon St, Valparaiso
|Popular items
|2 in 1
|$12.75
CARNE ASADA, TWO CHICKEN ROLLED TACOS, FRIES, CHEDDAR CHEESE, COTIJA CHEESE, GUAC
|Surf & Turf Burrito
|$12.75
CARNE ASADA, GRILLED SHRIMP, FRIES, CHEDDAR CHEESE, GUAC, PICO DE GALLO, CHIPOTLE AIOLI
|California Burrito
|$11.95
CARNE ASADA, FRIES, CHEDDAR CHEESE, GUAC, SOUR CREAM
More about Santo Taco
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Santo Taco
2310 Laporte Ave #500, Valparaiso
|Popular items
|Chorizo
|$2.25
|Chips Y Salsa
|$3.25
|Cheese Dip & Chips
|$6.00
More about El Salto
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
El Salto
3530 Calumet Ave, Valparaiso
|Popular items
|Tacos de Carne Asada
|$18.00
Tender steak strips in corn tortillas with cilantro, onion and chile de arbol salsa on the side. served with a side of rice and beans
|Burrito Mexicano
|$14.00
One huge burrito filled with steak or grilled chicken, grilled onions, bell pepper, tomatoes, beans and rice, topped with cheese sauce
and red sauce. side of tomato, lettuce and sour cream
|El Salto Cheese Steak Tacos
|$15.00
Your choice of two flour or corn tortillas, topped with tender grilled steak strips, grilled onions and cheese sauce. served with rice and beans