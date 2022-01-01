Valparaiso Mexican restaurants you'll love

Valparaiso restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Valparaiso

Chunky's Tacos image

TACOS

Chunky's Tacos

1603 East Lincolnway, Valparaiso

Avg 4.6 (178 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Three Chicken Taco Meal$12.50
Three Chicken Tacos with Rice, Chips, and Choice of Salsa
Three Steak Taco Meal$15.00
Three Steak Tacos with Rice, Chips, and Choice of Salsa
Chicken Taco$3.25
Marinated chicken breast, chopped, & lightly seared. New size and new price!
More about Chunky's Tacos
Brick Street Burrito image

BURRITOS • FRENCH FRIES

Brick Street Burrito

3 Napoleon St, Valparaiso

Avg 4.5 (379 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 in 1$12.75
CARNE ASADA, TWO CHICKEN ROLLED TACOS, FRIES, CHEDDAR CHEESE, COTIJA CHEESE, GUAC
Surf & Turf Burrito$12.75
CARNE ASADA, GRILLED SHRIMP, FRIES, CHEDDAR CHEESE, GUAC, PICO DE GALLO, CHIPOTLE AIOLI
California Burrito$11.95
CARNE ASADA, FRIES, CHEDDAR CHEESE, GUAC, SOUR CREAM
More about Brick Street Burrito
Santo Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Santo Taco

2310 Laporte Ave #500, Valparaiso

Avg 4.9 (90 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chorizo$2.25
Chips Y Salsa$3.25
Cheese Dip & Chips$6.00
More about Santo Taco
El Salto image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

El Salto

3530 Calumet Ave, Valparaiso

Avg 3.9 (850 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tacos de Carne Asada$18.00
Tender steak strips in corn tortillas with cilantro, onion and chile de arbol salsa on the side. served with a side of rice and beans
Burrito Mexicano$14.00
One huge burrito filled with steak or grilled chicken, grilled onions, bell pepper, tomatoes, beans and rice, topped with cheese sauce
and red sauce. side of tomato, lettuce and sour cream
El Salto Cheese Steak Tacos$15.00
Your choice of two flour or corn tortillas, topped with tender grilled steak strips, grilled onions and cheese sauce. served with rice and beans
More about El Salto

