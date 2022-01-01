Bruschetta in Valparaiso
Valparaiso restaurants that serve bruschetta
Stacks Bar&Grill
175 Lincolnway #C, Valparaiso
|Chicken Bruschetta Pizza
|$13.00
Grilled chicken, fresh tomatoes, basil, romano cheese, and baked with mozzarella cheese.
|Bruschetta
|$8.00
Toasted garlic bread served with our signature blend of tomatoes, basil, garlic and sprinkled with pecorino romano cheese.
|Bruschetta Burger
|$11.00
Half pound angus burger grilled and topped with tomato basil cruda and melted gorgonzola cheese. Served on a pretzel roll with baby spinach and a pesto aioli. Can be ordered “pink” or “no pink.”
HAMBURGERS
Burgerhaus
3304 Calumet Ave, Valparaiso
|Bruschetta
|$10.00
Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato & garlic layered on four toasted slices of French bread & topped with a drizzle of balsamic reduction.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Pesto's Italian Restaurant
3123 Calumet Ave, Valparaiso
|Reg Chicken Bruschetta Pizza
|$16.00
Chicken, fresh tomatoes, basil, romano cheese, and mozzarella cheese.
|Bruschetta
|$8.00
Toasted garlic bread served with our signature blend of tomatoes, basil, garlic and sprinkled with Pecorino-Romano cheese
|Lg Chicken Bruschetta Pizza
|$18.00
Chicken, fresh tomatoes, basil, romano cheese, and mozzarella cheese.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Uncle Menny's Original Greek's Pizzeria
59 Indiana Ave, Valparaiso
|10" BRUSCHETTA
|$14.55
THIN CRUST, OLIVE OIL BASE TOPPED WITH LIGHT HOUSE BLEND CHEESE, DICED TOMATOES, BLACK OLIVES, FETA, GARLIC AND FRESH BASIL
|16" BRUSCHETTA
|$23.70
THIN CRUST, OLIVE OIL BASE TOPPED WITH LIGHT HOUSE BLEND CHEESE, DICED TOMATOES, BLACK OLIVES, FETA, GARLIC AND FRESH BASIL
|12" BRUSCHETTA
|$17.60
THIN CRUST, OLIVE OIL BASE TOPPED WITH LIGHT HOUSE BLEND CHEESE, DICED TOMATOES, BLACK OLIVES, FETA, GARLIC AND FRESH BASIL