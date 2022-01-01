Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Valparaiso

Go
Valparaiso restaurants
Toast

Valparaiso restaurants that serve bruschetta

Stacks Bar&Grill image

 

Stacks Bar&Grill

175 Lincolnway #C, Valparaiso

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Bruschetta Pizza$13.00
Grilled chicken, fresh tomatoes, basil, romano cheese, and baked with mozzarella cheese.
Bruschetta$8.00
Toasted garlic bread served with our signature blend of tomatoes, basil, garlic and sprinkled with pecorino romano cheese.
Bruschetta Burger$11.00
Half pound angus burger grilled and topped with tomato basil cruda and melted gorgonzola cheese. Served on a pretzel roll with baby spinach and a pesto aioli. Can be ordered “pink” or “no pink.”
More about Stacks Bar&Grill
Burgerhaus image

HAMBURGERS

Burgerhaus

3304 Calumet Ave, Valparaiso

Avg 4.4 (1760 reviews)
Takeout
Bruschetta$10.00
Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato & garlic layered on four toasted slices of French bread & topped with a drizzle of balsamic reduction.
More about Burgerhaus
Pesto's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Pesto's Italian Restaurant

3123 Calumet Ave, Valparaiso

Avg 4.3 (419 reviews)
Takeout
Reg Chicken Bruschetta Pizza$16.00
Chicken, fresh tomatoes, basil, romano cheese, and mozzarella cheese.
Bruschetta$8.00
Toasted garlic bread served with our signature blend of tomatoes, basil, garlic and sprinkled with Pecorino-Romano cheese
Lg Chicken Bruschetta Pizza$18.00
Chicken, fresh tomatoes, basil, romano cheese, and mozzarella cheese.
More about Pesto's Italian Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Uncle Menny's Original Greek's Pizzeria

59 Indiana Ave, Valparaiso

Avg 4.6 (290 reviews)
Takeout
10" BRUSCHETTA$14.55
THIN CRUST, OLIVE OIL BASE TOPPED WITH LIGHT HOUSE BLEND CHEESE, DICED TOMATOES, BLACK OLIVES, FETA, GARLIC AND FRESH BASIL
16" BRUSCHETTA$23.70
THIN CRUST, OLIVE OIL BASE TOPPED WITH LIGHT HOUSE BLEND CHEESE, DICED TOMATOES, BLACK OLIVES, FETA, GARLIC AND FRESH BASIL
12" BRUSCHETTA$17.60
THIN CRUST, OLIVE OIL BASE TOPPED WITH LIGHT HOUSE BLEND CHEESE, DICED TOMATOES, BLACK OLIVES, FETA, GARLIC AND FRESH BASIL
More about Uncle Menny's Original Greek's Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Valparaiso

Italian Sandwiches

Fajitas

Cannolis

Quesadillas

Steak Quesadillas

Bread Pudding

Chicken Salad

Cappuccino

Map

More near Valparaiso to explore

Crown Point

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Schererville

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Chesterton

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Michigan City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Merrillville

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Portage

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Hobart

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

La Porte

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston