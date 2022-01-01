Burritos in Valparaiso
Valparaiso restaurants that serve burritos
More about Brick Street Burrito
BURRITOS • FRENCH FRIES
Brick Street Burrito
3 Napoleon St, Valparaiso
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$11.95
CARNE ASADA, CHEDDAR CHEESE, LETTUCE, GUAC, PICO DE GALLO
|Classic Breakfast Burrito
|$9.95
EGGS, BACON, SAUSAGE, HASHBROWNS, CHEDDAR CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO, SOUR CREAM
|Surf & Turf Burrito
|$12.75
CARNE ASADA, GRILLED SHRIMP, FRIES, CHEDDAR CHEESE, GUAC, PICO DE GALLO, CHIPOTLE AIOLI
More about El Salto
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
El Salto
3530 Calumet Ave, Valparaiso
|Burrito Mexicano
|$14.00
One huge burrito filled with steak or grilled chicken, grilled onions, bell pepper, tomatoes, beans and rice, topped with cheese sauce
and red sauce. side of tomato, lettuce and sour cream
|Burrito El Salto
|$16.00
One huge flour tortilla, filled with grilled chicken, steak, bacon, beans, sour cream, guacamole and cheese. topped with tomatillo sauce and cheese sauce. with a side of lettuce, tomatoes and avocado slice