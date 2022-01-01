Burritos in Valparaiso

BURRITOS • FRENCH FRIES

Brick Street Burrito

3 Napoleon St, Valparaiso

Avg 4.5 (379 reviews)
Carne Asada Burrito$11.95
CARNE ASADA, CHEDDAR CHEESE, LETTUCE, GUAC, PICO DE GALLO
Classic Breakfast Burrito$9.95
EGGS, BACON, SAUSAGE, HASHBROWNS, CHEDDAR CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO, SOUR CREAM
Surf & Turf Burrito$12.75
CARNE ASADA, GRILLED SHRIMP, FRIES, CHEDDAR CHEESE, GUAC, PICO DE GALLO, CHIPOTLE AIOLI
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

El Salto

3530 Calumet Ave, Valparaiso

Avg 3.9 (850 reviews)
Burrito Mexicano$14.00
One huge burrito filled with steak or grilled chicken, grilled onions, bell pepper, tomatoes, beans and rice, topped with cheese sauce
and red sauce. side of tomato, lettuce and sour cream
Burrito El Salto$16.00
One huge flour tortilla, filled with grilled chicken, steak, bacon, beans, sour cream, guacamole and cheese. topped with tomatillo sauce and cheese sauce. with a side of lettuce, tomatoes and avocado slice
