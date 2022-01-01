Cake in Valparaiso
Valparaiso restaurants that serve cake
Lincoln Flats
1 Napoleon Street, Valparaiso
|Crab Cakes
|$20.00
Maryland Style Lump Crab Cakes + Thai Slaw + Lemon +Boom Sauce +Caper-Dill Aioli
Le Peep Restaurant
3800 N Calumet Ave, Valparaiso
|Plain Cakes
|$8.75
Our signature batter is the best. Homemade and delicious!
|Blueberry/Granola Cakes
|$10.50
2 cakes filled with blueberries and crunchy granola.
|Berry Cakes
|$11.00
Delicious cakes topped with strawberries, blackberries, and blueberries, dusted with powdered sugar, and served with raspberry compote.
Esca Kitchen
22 Washington St., Valparaiso
|Shrimp Cakes
|$12.00
gochujang butter +pejeon (mini korean pancake) + kimchi (GF)
The Rolling Stonebaker
54 Lafayette St., Valparaiso
|Crab Cakes
|$10.00
Jumbo lump crab cakes over oven-roasted spinach and drizzled with a remoulade sauce.