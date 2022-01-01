Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Valparaiso

Go
Valparaiso restaurants
Toast

Valparaiso restaurants that serve cake

Lincoln Flats image

FRENCH FRIES

Lincoln Flats

1 Napoleon Street, Valparaiso

Avg 4 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cakes$20.00
Maryland Style Lump Crab Cakes + Thai Slaw + Lemon +Boom Sauce +Caper-Dill Aioli
More about Lincoln Flats
Le Peep Restaurant image

 

Le Peep Restaurant

3800 N Calumet Ave, Valparaiso

No reviews yet
Takeout
Plain Cakes$8.75
Our signature batter is the best. Homemade and delicious!
Blueberry/Granola Cakes$10.50
2 cakes filled with blueberries and crunchy granola.
Berry Cakes$11.00
Delicious cakes topped with strawberries, blackberries, and blueberries, dusted with powdered sugar, and served with raspberry compote.
More about Le Peep Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Esca Kitchen

22 Washington St., Valparaiso

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Cakes$12.00
gochujang butter +pejeon (mini korean pancake) + kimchi (GF)
More about Esca Kitchen
Stacks Bar&Grill image

 

Stacks Bar&Grill

175 Lincolnway #C, Valparaiso

No reviews yet
Takeout
Molten Chocolate Cake$8.00
More about Stacks Bar&Grill
The Rolling Stonebaker image

PIZZA

The Rolling Stonebaker

54 Lafayette St., Valparaiso

Avg 4.8 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cakes$10.00
Jumbo lump crab cakes over oven-roasted spinach and drizzled with a remoulade sauce.
More about The Rolling Stonebaker
Pesto's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Pesto's Italian Restaurant

3123 Calumet Ave, Valparaiso

Avg 4.3 (419 reviews)
Takeout
Red Velvet Cake$7.00
More about Pesto's Italian Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Valparaiso

Italian Beef Sandwiches

Chicken Fajitas

Enchiladas

Grilled Chicken

Cheesecake

Spaghetti

Grilled Salmon Salad

Steak Burritos

Map

More near Valparaiso to explore

Crown Point

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Schererville

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Chesterton

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Michigan City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Merrillville

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Portage

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Hobart

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

La Porte

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston