Chicken fried steaks in Valparaiso

Valparaiso restaurants
Valparaiso restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Le Peep Restaurant image

 

Le Peep Restaurant

3800 N Calumet Ave, Valparaiso

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fried Steak$12.50
Chicken fried steak smothered with our hawg-wild sausage gravy and a sprinkle of chives. Served with two eggs, Peasant Potatoes, and a choice of toast or English muffin.
More about Le Peep Restaurant
Chunky's Tacos image

TACOS

Chunky's Tacos

1603 East Lincolnway, Valparaiso

Avg 4.6 (178 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Two Chicken and One Steak Taco Meal$13.00
Two Chicken Tacos and One Steak Taco with Rice, Chips, and Choice of Salsa
One Steak, One Chicken, and One Veggie Taco Meal$12.50
One Steak, One Chicken, and One Veggie Taco with Rice, Chips, and Choice of Salsa
Two Steak and One Chicken Taco Meal$14.00
Two Steak Tacos and One Chicken Taco with Rice, Chips, and Choice of Salsa
More about Chunky's Tacos

