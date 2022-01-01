Chicken fried steaks in Valparaiso
Valparaiso restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
Le Peep Restaurant
3800 N Calumet Ave, Valparaiso
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$12.50
Chicken fried steak smothered with our hawg-wild sausage gravy and a sprinkle of chives. Served with two eggs, Peasant Potatoes, and a choice of toast or English muffin.
TACOS
Chunky's Tacos
1603 East Lincolnway, Valparaiso
|Two Chicken and One Steak Taco Meal
|$13.00
Two Chicken Tacos and One Steak Taco with Rice, Chips, and Choice of Salsa
|One Steak, One Chicken, and One Veggie Taco Meal
|$12.50
One Steak, One Chicken, and One Veggie Taco with Rice, Chips, and Choice of Salsa
|Two Steak and One Chicken Taco Meal
|$14.00
Two Steak Tacos and One Chicken Taco with Rice, Chips, and Choice of Salsa