Chicken pasta in Valparaiso
Valparaiso restaurants that serve chicken pasta
Stacks Bar & Grill
175 Lincolnway #C, Valparaiso
|Scallop & Chicken Pasta
|$26.00
Scallop & Chicken Thai Pasta. Scallops and Linguine Sautéed in a Creamy Peanut Sauce. Topped with Grilled Chicken Skewers and Finished with Toasted Peanuts.
Industrial Revolution Eatery & Grille - Valparaiso
1084 Linwood Ave, Valparaiso
|Boat-Tie Cajun Pasta Chicken
|$15.95
Bow tie pasta, Cajun Parmesan cream sauce, tomato, spinach, cream cheese, chicken, two bread sticks