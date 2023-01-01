Chicken pasta in Valparaiso

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stacks Bar&Grill image

 

Stacks Bar & Grill

175 Lincolnway #C, Valparaiso

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scallop & Chicken Pasta$26.00
Scallop & Chicken Thai Pasta. Scallops and Linguine Sautéed in a Creamy Peanut Sauce. Topped with Grilled Chicken Skewers and Finished with Toasted Peanuts.
More about Stacks Bar & Grill
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Industrial Revolution Eatery & Grille - Valparaiso

1084 Linwood Ave, Valparaiso

Avg 4.5 (1445 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Boat-Tie Cajun Pasta Chicken$15.95
Bow tie pasta, Cajun Parmesan cream sauce, tomato, spinach, cream cheese, chicken, two bread sticks
More about Industrial Revolution Eatery & Grille - Valparaiso

Map

Map

