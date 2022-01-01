Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Valparaiso

Valparaiso restaurants
Toast

Valparaiso restaurants that serve chicken salad

Lincoln Flats image

FRENCH FRIES

Lincoln Flats

1 Napoleon Street, Valparaiso

Avg 4 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Chicken Salad$13.00
Red & Cabbage +Mixed Greens + Carrots + Peppers + Scallions + Cilantro + Fried Garbanzo + Crispy Wonton + Grilled Chicken
More about Lincoln Flats
Stacks Bar&Grill image

 

Stacks Bar&Grill

175 Lincolnway #C, Valparaiso

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.00
Romaine and mixed greens with grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, cucumbers, tomatoes, pasta, cheddar cheese and balsamic vinaigrette.
Chicken Caprese Salad$16.00
Grilled Chicken Caprese with Heirloom Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Pinenuts, & Honey Basil Vinaigrette. GF
More about Stacks Bar&Grill
Pesto's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Pesto's Italian Restaurant

3123 Calumet Ave, Valparaiso

Avg 4.3 (419 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$11.00
Traditional Caesar with grilled chicken marinated artichoke hearts, roma tomatoes, and whole black olives tops a bed of crisp romaine lettuce
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.00
A grilled chicken breast tops this bed of romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, cheddar cheese, hard-boiled egg and bacon
More about Pesto's Italian Restaurant
The Dish image

 

The Dish

3907 Calumet Avenue, Valparaiso

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asian Chicken Salad$15.00
More about The Dish

