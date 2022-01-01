Chicken salad in Valparaiso
Valparaiso restaurants that serve chicken salad
Lincoln Flats
1 Napoleon Street, Valparaiso
|Thai Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Red & Cabbage +Mixed Greens + Carrots + Peppers + Scallions + Cilantro + Fried Garbanzo + Crispy Wonton + Grilled Chicken
Stacks Bar&Grill
175 Lincolnway #C, Valparaiso
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Romaine and mixed greens with grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, cucumbers, tomatoes, pasta, cheddar cheese and balsamic vinaigrette.
|Chicken Caprese Salad
|$16.00
Grilled Chicken Caprese with Heirloom Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Pinenuts, & Honey Basil Vinaigrette. GF
Pesto's Italian Restaurant
3123 Calumet Ave, Valparaiso
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Traditional Caesar with grilled chicken marinated artichoke hearts, roma tomatoes, and whole black olives tops a bed of crisp romaine lettuce
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.00
A grilled chicken breast tops this bed of romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, cheddar cheese, hard-boiled egg and bacon