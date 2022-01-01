Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cookies in
Valparaiso
/
Valparaiso
/
Cookies
Valparaiso restaurants that serve cookies
Esca Kitchen
22 Washington St., Valparaiso
No reviews yet
Warm Chocolate Cookie Sundae
$8.00
espresso gelato + fudgy chocolate cookie + grand marnier soaked cherries
More about Esca Kitchen
Stacks Bar&Grill
175 Lincolnway #C, Valparaiso
No reviews yet
Cookie Skillet
$10.00
More about Stacks Bar&Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Valparaiso
Tacos
Italian Beef Sandwiches
Pork Chops
Chicken Pizza
Chicken Fajitas
Ravioli
Steak Quesadillas
Calamari
More near Valparaiso to explore
Crown Point
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Schererville
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Chesterton
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Michigan City
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Merrillville
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Portage
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Hobart
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
La Porte
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Highland
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1303 restaurants)
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Warsaw
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(121 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(230 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(156 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston