Crab rangoon in Valparaiso

Valparaiso restaurants
Valparaiso restaurants that serve crab rangoon

HAMBURGERS

Burgerhaus - Valpo

3304 Calumet Ave, Valparaiso

Avg 4.4 (1760 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Rangoon Nachos$12.00
More about Burgerhaus - Valpo
SUSHI

Blockhead Beerworks

150 S Washington St, Valparaiso

Avg 4.5 (20 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CRAB RANGOON POTSTICKERS$13.00
crab + cream cheese + scallion + unagi sauce + spicy mayo
More about Blockhead Beerworks

