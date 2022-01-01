Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Valparaiso

Valparaiso restaurants
Valparaiso restaurants that serve enchiladas

Santo Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Santo Taco

2310 Laporte Ave #500, Valparaiso

Avg 4.9 (90 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas en Mole$12.00
Enchiladas Mexicanas$10.00
More about Santo Taco
El Salto image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

El Salto

3530 Calumet Ave, Valparaiso

Avg 3.9 (850 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Enchiladas Yolandas$14.00
Three delicious enchiladas filled with your choice of shredded
chicken or ground beef, topped with cheese and enchilada
(mole) sauce. served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, rice
and beans
More about El Salto

