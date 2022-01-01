Fajitas in Valparaiso
Valparaiso restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Santo Taco
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Santo Taco
2310 Laporte Ave #500, Valparaiso
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$14.50
|Chicken Fajitas
|$12.50
|Steak Fajitas
|$13.50
More about El Salto
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
El Salto
3530 Calumet Ave, Valparaiso
|Steak Fajitas
|$19.00
Grilled steak with grilled tomatoes, onions and bell peppers, sizzling on a hot skillet. Served with rice beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas.
|Chicken Fajitas
|$18.00
Grilled chicken with grilled tomatoes, onions and bell peppers, sizzling on a hot skillet. Served with rice beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas.
|Veggie Fajita Quesadilla
|$12.00
Flour tortillas, filled with melted cheese, grilled bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and mushrooms. topped with cheese sauce. served with rice, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole