Greek salad in Valparaiso

Gyros Bar and Grill - 391 W US Highway 6
391 W US Highway 6, Valparaiso
|Greek Salad w/ Gyros meat & Pita
|$11.75
lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, onions, olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini peppers, greek dressing
|Greek Salad (small)
|$5.85
lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, onions, olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini peppers, greek dressing
|Greek Salad w/Chicken & Pita
|$11.75
lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, onions, olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini peppers, greek dressing