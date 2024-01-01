Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Valparaiso

Valparaiso restaurants
Valparaiso restaurants that serve greek salad

Gyros Bar and Grill - 391 W US Highway 6

391 W US Highway 6, Valparaiso

TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad w/ Gyros meat & Pita$11.75
lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, onions, olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini peppers, greek dressing
Greek Salad (small)$5.85
lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, onions, olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini peppers, greek dressing
Greek Salad w/Chicken & Pita$11.75
lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, onions, olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini peppers, greek dressing
Lenny's Coal Fired Pizza - 3800 N Calumet Ave

3800 N Calumet Ave, Valparaiso

TakeoutDelivery
Greek Village Salad$12.00
Tomato, cucumber, green peppers, kalamata olives, red onion, feta, tossed in a Greek herb & oil dressing
