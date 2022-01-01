Lasagna in Valparaiso
Valparaiso restaurants that serve lasagna
Albano's
23 South Washington Street, Valparaiso
|Mushroom Lasagna
|$18.00
|Grammys Lasagna
|$18.00
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Pesto's Italian Restaurant
3123 Calumet Ave, Valparaiso
|Lunch-Meat Lasagna
|$9.00
Lasagna noodles layered with our own blend of six cheeses and seasoned ground beef and topped with our homemade marinara sauce.
*NOT AVAILABLE SATURDAY & SUNDAY*
|Meat Lasagna
|$14.00
A rather large portion of lasagna noodles layered with our own blend of six cheeses and seasoned ground beef and topped with our homemade marinara sauce