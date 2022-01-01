Mac and cheese in Valparaiso

BURRITOS • FRENCH FRIES

Brick Street Burrito

3 Napoleon St, Valparaiso

Avg 4.5 (379 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Mac n Cheese (February BOTM)$12.95
BBQ Braised Brisket, Macaroni Noodles tossed in our Queso, Chili Cheese Fritos, and our BBQ Sauce blend.
Pot Roast Mac & Cheese image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Industrial Revolution Eatery & Grille

1084 Linwood Ave, Valparaiso

Avg 4.5 (1445 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pot Roast Mac & Cheese$14.95
Bow tie pasta, pot roast, blue cheese, caramelized onions, cheddar jack cheese, green onions.
Bread sticks
Kids Mac & Cheese$6.95
Bow tie pasta with mac cheese sauce.
