Meatloaf in Valparaiso

Valparaiso restaurants
Valparaiso restaurants that serve meatloaf

Stacks Bar&Grill image

 

Stacks Bar & Grill

175 Lincolnway #C, Valparaiso

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf$21.00
Bacon Bomb. Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf on Cheesy Texas Toast with White Cheddar Bacon Mac & Cheese.
More about Stacks Bar & Grill
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Industrial Revolution Eatery & Grille - Valparaiso

1084 Linwood Ave, Valparaiso

Avg 4.5 (1445 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Legendary Meatloaf$17.95
Home style meatloaf, ground beef, pork, carrots, celery, onions, peppers topped with tomato glaze served with mashed potatoes and veggies.
More about Industrial Revolution Eatery & Grille - Valparaiso

