Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork tenderloin in Valparaiso

Go
Valparaiso restaurants
Toast

Valparaiso restaurants that serve pork tenderloin

Main pic

 

Gyros Bar and Grill - 391 W US Highway 6

391 W US Highway 6, Valparaiso

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Tenderloin w/ Fries$7.25
lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise
More about Gyros Bar and Grill - 391 W US Highway 6
The Dish image

 

The Dish

3907 Calumet Avenue, Valparaiso

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Tenderloin$24.00
More about The Dish

Browse other tasty dishes in Valparaiso

Lobsters

Flautas

Mac And Cheese

Mahi Mahi

Steak Tacos

Cobb Salad

Tossed Salad

Cannolis

Map

More near Valparaiso to explore

Crown Point

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Schererville

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Chesterton

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Michigan City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Merrillville

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Portage

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

La Porte

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Hobart

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1526 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (267 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (311 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston