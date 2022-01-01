Ravioli in Valparaiso
Valparaiso restaurants that serve ravioli
Esca Kitchen
22 Washington St., Valparaiso
|Short Rib Ravioli
|$19.00
house red sauce + roasted mushrooms
Albano's
23 South Washington Street, Valparaiso
|Roasted Mushroom Ravioli
|$20.00
Roasted Mushrooms/ Brown Butter/ Toasty Garlic/ Kajer's Magic Spinach
Stacks Bar&Grill
175 Lincolnway #C, Valparaiso
|Toasted Raviolis
|$7.00
Raviolis filled with spicy cheese and lightly fried. Served with zesty tomato sauce.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Pesto's Italian Restaurant
3123 Calumet Ave, Valparaiso
|Toasted Raviolis
|$7.00
Raviolis filled with spicy cheese and lightly fried. Served with our marinara sauce $6
|Kids Ravioli
|$5.00
|Lobster Ravioli
|$17.00
Saffron infused egg pasta stuffed with lobster meat and cheese and served in a lemon dill cream sauce.