Ravioli in Valparaiso

Valparaiso restaurants
Valparaiso restaurants that serve ravioli

Item pic

 

Esca Kitchen

22 Washington St., Valparaiso

No reviews yet
Takeout
Short Rib Ravioli$19.00
house red sauce + roasted mushrooms
More about Esca Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Albano's

23 South Washington Street, Valparaiso

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Mushroom Ravioli$20.00
Roasted Mushrooms/ Brown Butter/ Toasty Garlic/ Kajer's Magic Spinach
More about Albano's
Stacks Bar&Grill image

 

Stacks Bar&Grill

175 Lincolnway #C, Valparaiso

No reviews yet
Takeout
Toasted Raviolis$7.00
Raviolis filled with spicy cheese and lightly fried. Served with zesty tomato sauce.
More about Stacks Bar&Grill
Pesto's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Pesto's Italian Restaurant

3123 Calumet Ave, Valparaiso

Avg 4.3 (419 reviews)
Takeout
Toasted Raviolis$7.00
Raviolis filled with spicy cheese and lightly fried. Served with our marinara sauce $6
Kids Ravioli$5.00
Lobster Ravioli$17.00
Saffron infused egg pasta stuffed with lobster meat and cheese and served in a lemon dill cream sauce.
More about Pesto's Italian Restaurant

Map

